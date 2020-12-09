ISL 2020, MCFC vs CFC Live Score: Le Fondre starts for Mumbai, Thapa missing for Chennaiyin

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2020-21 match.

6:45pm: Four changes for Mumbai City FC from its 2-0 win over Odisha FC. Adam le Fondre will play as the lone striker while Amey Ranawade, Hernan Santana and Raynier Fernandes return to the starting XI.

Mumbai City FC goalkeeper Amrinder Singh has kept three consecutive cleansheets. - ISL/Sportzpics

6:40pm: Chennaiyin FC coach makes two changes to his side from the previous clash - Germanpreet Singh and Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev start XI in place of Anirudh Thapa and Esma Goncalves. Fatkhullo will be making his first start in the ISL.

6:30pm: Line ups are out!

Mumbai City FC (4-2-3-1)

Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Bipin Singh, Adam Le Fondre.

Chennaiyin FC (4-2-3-1)

Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Germanpreet Singh, Jakub Sylvestr.

6:15pm: Team news coming up shortly. Here's how we think the two sides will line up today:

Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Amrinder Singh; Mohammad Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges; Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh; Adam Le Fondre

Chennaiyin FC predicted XI (4-4-2)

Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Deepak Tangri, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Mumbai City-Chennaiyin combined XI. Captaincy pick: Adam le Fondre (MCFC), Vice-captain: Esmael Goncalves (CFC)

Combined MCFC-CFC XI

Combined MCFC-CFC XI

Chennaiyin FC comes into the game on the back of a draw and loss to Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC, respectively. - ISL/Sportzpics

6pm: Chennaiyin FC's midfield mainstay Anirudh Thapa picked up an injury in last week's game against Bengaluru FC and had to be taken off early in the first half.

While initial reports suggested he could miss a couple of games, Chennaiyin coach Laszlo said yesterday that Thapa's was recovering well and making quick progress.

The coach added that he would take the final call today on whether Thapa would feature against Mumbai City FC.

Match Preview:

- Chennaiyin FC set to meet table-topper Mumbai -

Table-topper Mumbai City FC will be hoping to extend its winning run when it takes on an unsettled Chennaiyin FC side at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday.

After its 1-0 defeat to NorthEast United FC in its opening fixture, Mumbai has won its next three games with clean sheets and has looked one of the best teams of the tournament so far.

ISL 2020-21 points table

True to manager Sergio Lobera’s style, Mumbai plays an attacking form of football, controlling possession in its games and is yet to concede a goal from open play.

Speaking ahead of the match, Lobera said, “We are an attacking team but, we are defending as well. The best way to defend is to have the ball. When you have the ball, you can always score and are unlikely to concede.”

READ| ISL 2020-21 news: Kerala Blasters' Cidoncha ruled out of season

Chennaiyin, on the other hand, after winning its opening game convincingly, has regressed a bit with a draw and loss to Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC, respectively.

The team will need to find the scoring form it showed against Jamshedpur FC to put pressure on Mumbai City. In its last two matches, the team failed to capitalise on chances and get the finishing touches done and even missed a penalty in the game against Kerala Blasters.

READ| ISL 2020-21: BFC vs NEUFC talking points - Nus' men remain unbeaten, Udanta back to scoring ways

Despite the slump, Chennaiyin coach Csaba Laszlo sounded confident about his side’s chances. “We have seen their (Mumbai's) strengths and what they are capable of doing. But we are capable too, we have shown our ability and what we can do. We have to stay compact, help each other. If we can do this and play to our strengths, we can beat Mumbai,” said Laszlo.

Anirudh Thapa suffered an injury in the last match against Bengaluru and is a doubtful starter. However, Laszlo said that his progress was looking better than expected and is hopeful of a quick recovery.

--

