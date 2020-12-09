ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City beats Chennaiyin to remain on top

Table-topper Mumbai City FC continued its dream run in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) with a 2-1 win over Chennaiyin FC, its fourth consecutive victory in five matches, at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday.

Mumbai City once again showed its effectiveness from set-pieces as two costly defensive lapses meant Chennaiyin squandered a 1-0 lead to slump to its second consecutive defeat.

RELATED| MCFC vs CFC highlights: Mumbai City earns fourth straight win

Like in the previous games, Chennaiyin started on the front foot and threatened to score in the first 20 minutes. The former champion had a chance as early as in the second minute when Enes Sipovic headed a corner to Jakub Sylvestr, who missed it from near the post.

The only time Chennaiyin was tested in the first half-hour was when Hugo Boumous produced a good counterattack and sent in a through ball to Adam Le Fondre, whose slight hesitation in firing a shot from inside the box allowed 'keeper Vishal Kaith to block it.

LISTEN: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 3 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show.







Chennaiyin kept the pressure up and struck in the 40th minute. Lallianzuala Chhangte, who switched sides from left to right, produced a good run and sent in a neat assist from the byline to Sylvestr, who tapped it in with ease.

However, Mumbai City fought back immediately in the final play before the break when an unmarked Hernan Santana headed in a corner from Boumous after the goalkeeper failed to get a hand.

Mumbai City FC players celebrate their equaliser against Chennaiyin FC. - ISL/Sportzpics

After a sedate start to the second half, the Islanders went ahead in the 75th minute with a free-kick from near the centre line. The ball was headed by Rowllin Borges in the box to Boumos while the Chennaiyin defenders were caught ball watching.

The latter further headed it to an unmarked Le Fondre, who netted it to cement Mumbai City's position at the top of the table.

RELATED| ISL 2020-21 points table

Mumbai City now has a three-point lead over second-placed NorthEast United FC, while Chennaiyin FC remains on the eighth spot.