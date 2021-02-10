ISL 2020-21: Manolo Marquez signs two-year extension with Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC (HFC) head coach Manolo Marquez has signed a two-year extension, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Wednesday. The 52-year-old Spaniard, who joined the Nizams in August 2020, has signed a deal which will keep him at Hyderabad till the end of the 2022-23 season.

“I am very happy to extend my contract with Hyderabad FC because I think that it is a very good project. The atmosphere here is great. The continuity at the club, with players as well as the staff is really good. When things are working well, you should not change much, so I am very pleased to sign the new contract,” said Marquez after completing formalities.

“Sometimes the second year is more difficult than the first. This season, we are a surprise to the league but next season, I am sure will not be the same. There will be more pressure, but if we work hard, and strive to improve like we did in this season, we can surely have a good one,” he added

Since Marquez took over at HFC, the club has kept six clean sheets so far, having managed none the previous edition. The team also claimed back-to-back wins for the first time in its short history and is currently on an eight-game unbeaten run, its longest ever.

Speaking about the players and the fans, Marquez claimed, “I am happy with the attitude in training and I believe that if the players are ready to improve in every session, all the things will fall in place. I am happy to continue my work with this football club but more importantly, I cannot wait to play in front of our home fans, back in Hyderabad. Hopefully, that day is not too far away.”

Hyderabad FC will take on SC East Bengal next in its 17th match of the tournament at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama on Friday.