ISL 2020-21 LIVE, MCFC 2 - 0 KBFC: Le Fondre, Boumous give Mumbai lead vs Kerala

11' ANOTHER MUMBAI GOAL!!! HUGO BOUMOUS SCORES! MUMBAI CITY 2 - 0 KERALA!! This was from a long ball from Ahmed Jahouh who was in the other half. He sent it towards Boumous who sprinted past the Kerala defence which was caught napping. The Frenchman slotted the ball past keeper Gomes with a calm finish.

7' FOUL! Sandeep Singh jumps high to recover a ball in midfield. But he ends up completing a clash of heads with Adam le Fondre. The Mumbai striker is down and the referee awards a free-kick against Kerala Blasters.

3' GOOOAAAAAALLLLLL!!!!!!! LE FONDRE SCORESSSSS!!!!! MUMBAI CITY 1 - 0 KERALA BLASTERS!!! The English striker hits it straight through the middle and kind of nutmegs KBFC goalkeeper Albino Gomes. Le Fondre bags a sixth goal this season, while Gomes is absolutely frustrated for letting the ball slip through his legs.

2' EARLY PENALTY!!! Kerala centre-back Costa Nhamoinesu with a mistimed tackle on Mumbai midfielder Hugo Boumous inside the box. The referee, after some hesitation, awards MCFC a penalty.

7:30 PM: AND THE MATCH BEGINS!

7:10 PM: CAN KERALA MAKE IT TWO IN TWO?

Jose Vicente Gomez Umpierrez of Kerala Blasters FC during the practice session before the start of match 44 of the 7th season of the Indian Super League against the Islander at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa. - ISL/SPORTZPICS

6:50 PM: LOOK WHO'S BACK FOR MUMBAI!

French playmaker Hugo Boumous (in pic) and Indian full-back Mandar Rao Dessai return for Mumbai City FC against Kerala Blasters FC, after missing a few ISL 2020-21 games due to injury and personal reasons, respectively. - ISL/SPORTZPICS

6:30 PM: The team lineups are out!

MCFC XI: Amrinder Singh (C) (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Bipin Singh, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Hernan Santana, Ahmed Jahouh, Adam Le Fondre.

COACH: Sergio Lobera.

KBFC XI: Albino Gomes (GK), Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro (C), Nishu Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Facundo Pereyra, Jordan Murray.

COACH: Kibu Vicuna.

6:10 PM: Adios 2020, hello 2021!

2020 saw loss, defeat, death and suffering. But it also gave us a few moments to hold on to. We cherish these little mercies as we step into a brand New Year. Here's wishing all our readers and subscribers a very Happy New Year.

The Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) marks the return of major league competition in India after the nationwide lockdown to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak was first imposed in March.

The seventh edition of the ISL got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.

ISL 2020-21 points table

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following the inclusion of SC East Bengal, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.

MATCH PREVIEW:

Mumbai City FC is enjoying a dream start to the Indian Super League (ISL) campaign ever since the arrival of coach Sergio Lobera. However, the Spaniard felt the 12 days break affected the team’s momentum as it prepares to take on Kerala Blasters at GMC Stadium, Bambolim in the first match of 2021.



“Two-week break is a long time without competition games. To analyse this situation, when you are in good momentum it's not good to stop. It’s better to continue playing. But on the other hand, it's good to have more time to spend in the training session,” expressed Lobera, whose side is currently second with 16 points from seven games and a win against Kerala will help it reclaim the top spot from ATKMB.

"It's difficult but at the same time it's easy because we have good players,” stated Lobera and added, “But given a choice, I wouldn't prefer to take a long break and then play two games in three days.”

Lobera is unbeaten against Kerala in the last six encounters having won five and drew one. But that was a different story. On Saturday, it would be a battle of two teams having similar ideologies and styles of play.

“It's going to be difficult as they have a very good team and a great coach and they try to play in a similar style of play to that of us,” said Lobera.

“As a coach, if you want to win, you need to work on balance,” added Lobera, whose side has conceded just three goals and scored as many as 11 maintaining a perfect balance in the team. Lobera revealed that Hugo Boumous is fit and there are no injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s clash.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters, which has significantly improved in its last three games having scored five goals and average almost 12 shots per match. And coach Kibu Vicuna will look to break the club’s jinx against Lobera.



“They are a good team with very good players. They are playing well and are one of the best teams in ISL. We are improving in the training sessions and are happy with the way we are training,” Vicuna stated.