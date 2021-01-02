Home ISL News Raju Gaikwad, Ankit Mukherjee put pen to paper for SC East Bengal Mumbai-born centre-back Gaikwad was with Kerala Blasters last season while Mukherjee joins the side after parting ways with ATK Mohun Bagan. PTI 02 January, 2021 16:26 IST SC East Bengal on Saturday announced the signings of defenders Raju Gaikwad and Ankit Mukherjee for the rest of the Hero Indian Super League season. PTI 02 January, 2021 16:26 IST SC East Bengal on Saturday announced the signings of defenders Raju Gaikwad and Ankit Mukherjee for the rest of the Hero Indian Super League season.Mumbai-born centre-back Gaikwad was with Kerala Blasters last season.Gaikwad has a lot of experience, having played for Kolkata giants -- East Bengal and Mohun Bagan -- in the I-League along with stints at FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC in the ISL.READ | ISL 2020-21 fixtures: Full ISL schedule, match timings, teams and venues "I am delighted to reunite with SC East Bengal, a club I played for in the past. We all know how big a club it is and I am eager to contribute to the team''s success."The season is underway and I am raring to go," said Gaikwad, who has been capped over 36 times for the Indian national team and is known for his long throws.Mukherjee, meanwhile, expressed his desire to join SC East Bengal after parting ways with ATK Mohun Bagan.The 24-year old full-back is a product of East Bengal''s youth system and started his professional career with Calcutta Football League (CFL) side Aryan FC where he spent two seasons before joining Mohammedan Sporting in 2017.ALSO READ | ISL 2020-21 news, Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation For ATK, Mukherjee played in nine matches in his debut season under coach Steve Coppell and even scored a goal against erstwhile Delhi Dynamos."It is always a great opportunity to play for SC East Bengal and I am thrilled to be back to where it all started. I can''t wait to learn from someone like Robbie Fowler and I consider myself extremely fortunate to get this chance," Mukherjee said. Only Subscribed users can read this article Subscribe to Sportstar Digital and Support Quality Journalism Subscribe Now Already have an account ? Sign in What you get? Star Columnists Full access to what our Star columnists have to say. Access To Seasonal Posters Be eligible for special seasonal posters. Faster Pages Faster browsing. Magazine Archives Full access to over 1000 magazines from July 2001 onwards. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos