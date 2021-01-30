ISL 2020-21, MCFC vs NEUFC Live Football Score: Jackichand debuts for Mumbai City, Lambot returns to NorthEast United XI

Welcome to Sportstar's ISL 2020-21 LIVE coverage of the Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC clash taking place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday.

7pm: Two changes for the Highlanders as well as Benjamin Lambot makes a comeback to the starting line-up. Provat Lakra takes Gurjinder's place as the latter has been ruled out due to suspension. Fox is missing the game due to an injury.

IN: Benjamin Lambot , Provat Lakra OUT: Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar

6:45pm: Sergio Lobera makes two changes to his squad as Mandar Rao Dessai returns to the XI, while Jackichand Singh gets his first start and replaces the suspended Rowllin Borges.

IN: Mandar Rao Dessai, Jackichand Singh | OUT: Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Rowllin Borges

Jackichand Singh makes his first start for Mumbai City FC today. - ISL/Sportzpics

6:35 pm: The line-ups are out!

Mumbai City FC XI

Amrinder; Amey, Fall, Santana, Mandar; Jahouh, Raynier; Jackichand, Boumous, Bipin; Ogbeche

NorthEast United FC XI

Subhasish; Lakra, Lambot, Mashoor, Dorjee; Camara, Lalengmawia; Suhair, Gallego, Machado; Brown

6:15pm: Here's how the two teams could line-up:

Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Amrinder Singh; Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges; Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh; Bartholomew Ogbeche

NorthEast United FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Subhasish Roy Choudhury; Ashutosh Mehta, Mashoor Shereef, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia; VP Suhair, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado; Deshorn Brown

6 PM: Podcast - The merger between ATK and Mohun Bagan for ISL 2020-21 seemed like a match made in heaven, but fans didn't look pleased. Our reporters Shyam Vasudevan, Aashin Prasad and Amitabha Das Sharma delve into the reasons behind fans' displeasure and the raging hashtag #RemoveATK in the latest episode of 'The Full Time Show'.

Follow Sportstar's full coverage (Latest news, Interviews, Features, Points table, Quiz, Videos) of ISL 2020-21.

ISL 2020: Points Table

MATCH PREVIEW:

Mumbai City FC is on the verge of history in the Indian Super League (ISL). The Islanders are unbeaten in their last 12 games having won nine and drawn thrice and are currently leading the table with 30 points. A win or a draw in their upcoming match against NorthEast United FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim will see Sergio Lobera's men break FC Goa's record for the longest unbeaten streak in the league's history, a record standing since 2015.



However, Mumbai has dropped points in the last three games. It was held twice and was able to score just two in those games and now faces NorthEast, a side that inflicted the only defeat of the season on the league leader.



But the Spaniard seemed unconcerned. “I am not worried about the past game. NorthEast have improved a lot in the last two games. They are playing good attacking football and are comfortable with the ball and keep possession,” said Lobera.



“For us, this is going to be a different game. But we have improved from our first match of the competition but NorthEast also (has improved). It’s not easy to play against NorthEast now. We have to go 100 percent if we want to win,” he added.

Some of the MCFC players are already on three yellow cards and are on the verge of suspensions but Lobera stressed the importance of a win. “We need three points every game and every match is important for us. We need to play thinking of three points,” he said.



Meanwhile, the Highlanders look to have turned a corner under interim coach Khalid Jamil and are on a two-match winning run. At the same time, it has been seven games since they last maintained a clean sheet. Assistant coach Alison Kharsyntiew is aware of the threat that Mumbai poses.

“Mumbai City are a good team. But we must believe that we can beat them tomorrow. We just have to be disciplined in our attacking and defending principles and be confident,” said Kharsyntiew.



Mumbai boasts one of the best attacking lines while its defensive stats are impressive too. Lobera’s men have scored the most (19 goals) and conceded the least (5) in the league. The side is capable of creating problems for is opponents if given enough room.



“We need to dictate the play. We need to control the game and yes if we don’t have the ball, we have to defend well. We have to be patient with the ball, create chances and utilize it and that’s the main aim for us,” Kharsyntiew said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following the inclusion of SC East Bengal, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.