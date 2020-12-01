ISL 2020-21 LIVE, Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal Live Score: MCFC takes on SCEB

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's ISL LIVE blog of the Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal match.

5.45 pm: Here's Sportstar's predicted XIs for the game

Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Amrinder Singh; Mohammad Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Sarthak Golui, Mandar Rao Dessai; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges; Cy Goddard, Hugo Boumous, Farukh Choudhary; Adam Le Fondre

SC East Bengal predicted XI (3-4-3)

Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Daniel Fox, Rana Gharami; Surchandra Singh, Matti Steinman, Lokon Meiti, Abhishek Ambekar; Jacques Maghoma, Balwant Singh, Anthony Pilkington

Combined MCFC-SCEB XI

Combined MCFC-SCEB XI

Amrinder Singh (MCFC); Mohammad Rakip (MCFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Daniel Fox (SCEB), Mandar Rao Dessai (MCFC), Abhishek Ambekar (SCEB), Rowllin Borges (MCFC), Farukh Choudhary (MCFC), Anthony Pilkington (SCEB), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Adam le Fondre (MCFC)

ISL 2020-21 points table



The Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) will mark the return of major league competition in India after the nationwide lockdown to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak was first imposed in March.

The seventh edition of the ISL got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following SC East Bengal's inclusion, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.