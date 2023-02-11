Mumbai City FC sets record for most points in an Indian Super League season

Mumbai City FC beat FC Goa to set the record for most points in an Indian Super League season, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Saturday.

Coming into the match level on points with Jamshepdur FC’s tally of 43 points last season, the Islanders surpassed that record with a 5-3 win, which also secured the League Winners Shield for Des Buckingham’s side.

While the first half saw the hosts go toe to toe with the Islanders, Des Buckingham’s men put their foot on the gas to cruise to a two-goal margin of victory in the second half.

More to follow.