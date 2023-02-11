ISL News

Mumbai City FC sets record for most points in an Indian Super League season

Coming into the match level on points with Jamshepdur FC’s tally of 43 points last season, the Islanders surpassed that record with a 5-3 win.

Team Sportstar
Margao, Goa 11 February, 2023 19:26 IST
Margao, Goa 11 February, 2023 19:26 IST
Mumbai City FC celebrates scoring a goal against FC Goa, which eventually gave it the three points to cement its lead on top of the ISL table.

Mumbai City FC celebrates scoring a goal against FC Goa, which eventually gave it the three points to cement its lead on top of the ISL table. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL

Coming into the match level on points with Jamshepdur FC’s tally of 43 points last season, the Islanders surpassed that record with a 5-3 win.

Mumbai City FC beat FC Goa to set the record for most points in an Indian Super League season, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Saturday.

Coming into the match level on points with Jamshepdur FC’s tally of 43 points last season, the Islanders surpassed that record with a 5-3 win, which also secured the League Winners Shield for Des Buckingham’s side.

While the first half saw the hosts go toe to toe with the Islanders, Des Buckingham’s men put their foot on the gas to cruise to a two-goal margin of victory in the second half.

More to follow.

Read more stories on ISL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Roy Krishna leaves ATK Mohun Bagan - a look back at his time in the ISL

Ivan Vukomanovic - Helping creative flair bring results for Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters stuns Mumbai City, give MCFC a taste of their medicine

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us