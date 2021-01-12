ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru looking to arrest slide as it takes on North East United

Bengaluru FC will aim to halt its winless run in the Indian Super League when it takes on North East United FC in Vasco on Tuesday. The club has gone six matches without a win, and its defeat against SC East Bengal extended its losing streak to four matches. Known to be a good team, the Blues are under pressure; head coach Carles Cuadrat was sacked last week, and interim coach Naushad Moosa is yet to taste victory.

The team has let in more goals (13) than it has scored (12) so far in the Indian Super League. Although it had numerous shots on target, the only goal it scored in its last four games was against Mumbai City FC, via a penalty. There will also be pressure to deliver against a team it has traditionally done well against – five wins, three draws, and one loss.

'Difficult time'

“It has been a difficult time for everyone,” Bengaluru FC head coach Moosa said ahead of the contest.

“For the players and everyone involved with the club, it has not been easy. We need to overcome this form and we are working on it. The players are motivated, and I am expecting them to do better against North East United. They aren’t a bad team at all, and their position on the table (seventh) is not a reflection of their performances. They have the ability to fight back and we cannot take them lightly,” Moosa said.

The Highlanders are also coming off a defeat; they went down 4-2 against Hyderabad FC last Friday. The main concern for them would be the inconsistency of their attack: they have scored only four goals in their last five matches, and will hope the absence of their main striker – Kwesi Appiah – doesn’t continue to hurt them.

“We know that Bengaluru have lost four games [in a row], but every game is new and we have to respect them,” North East United assistant coach Alison Kharsyntiew said.

“I’m sure that the players will give their best [on Tuesday]. Whatever the outcome, we know our duty. We have to forget the last match, focus on the next match and put in 100 per cent to win... No matter if we play against the best team or not, we have to be ready. We are ready for any possible attack from them,” he said.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw the last time they met, earlier this season.