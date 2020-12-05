Home ISL News ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for NEUFC vs SCEB, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020-21 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between NorthEast United FC and SC East Bengal. Team Sportstar 05 December, 2020 09:32 IST NEUFC is still undefeated in the ISL 2020-21 season. - sportzpics Team Sportstar 05 December, 2020 09:32 IST NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will take on SC East Bengal (SCEB) in match 17 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on December 5, Saturday.The Highlanders, who are undefeated after three matches this season, possess a success rate of 27.72 in the league with 28 wins from 101 matches.Meanwhile, the three-time I-League champion East Bengal, which made its ISL entry this season, lost its first encounter against arch-rival ATK Mohun Bagan and lost 3-0 against Mumbai City FC. Mumbai City FC's Mandar Rao Dessai set to become first player with 100 ISL appearances Head to Head recordThe two sides will meet for the first time in the ISLStat attack from the fixtureGoals scored in 2019-20 season:NorthEast United FC: 16SC East Bengal (I-League): 23Top scorers in 2019-20 season:Jamie Santos Colado (SCEB) - 6Marcos Jimenez (SCEB) 6Asamoah Gyan (NEUFC) - 4Redeem Tlang (NEUFC) - 3Clean sheets:NorthEast United FC: 3SC East Bengal (I-League): 2 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos