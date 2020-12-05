ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will take on SC East Bengal (SCEB) in match 17 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on December 5, Saturday.

The Highlanders, who are undefeated after three matches this season, possess a success rate of 27.72 in the league with 28 wins from 101 matches.

Meanwhile, the three-time I-League champion East Bengal, which made its ISL entry this season, lost its first encounter against arch-rival ATK Mohun Bagan and lost 3-0 against Mumbai City FC.

Mumbai City FC's Mandar Rao Dessai set to become first player with 100 ISL appearances

Head to Head record

The two sides will meet for the first time in the ISL

Stat attack from the fixture

Goals scored in 2019-20 season:

NorthEast United FC: 16

SC East Bengal (I-League): 23

Top scorers in 2019-20 season:

Jamie Santos Colado (SCEB) - 6

Marcos Jimenez (SCEB) 6

Asamoah Gyan (NEUFC) - 4

Redeem Tlang (NEUFC) - 3

Clean sheets:

NorthEast United FC: 3

SC East Bengal (I-League): 2