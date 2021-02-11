ISL News ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for OFC vs KBFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC. Team Sportstar 11 February, 2021 09:50 IST Team Sportstar 11 February, 2021 09:50 IST Odisha FC (OFC) will take on Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in match 90 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Thursday. Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 3 | Wins - OFC: 1, KBFC: 0; Draws: 2)Odisha has the edge over Kerala with a win. Last meeting (KBFC 2-4 OFC)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on January 7, 2021 at the GMC Stadium in Goa. In a thrilling goal-fest, Kerala opened the scoring in the seventh minute through Jordan Murray, only to concede the equaliser in the 22nd through an own goal from Jeakson Singh.PREVIEW - Blasters cannot afford another slip-upOdisha took on the mantle and smashed in three more goals within the 60th minute to trump Kerala. Gary Hooper struck late for Blasters who were eventually blown away by Odisha on 2-4 margin.Current Position in Table:OFC: Odisha is at the bottom of the table with just eight points from 15 games and a solitary win against the Kerala Blasters in its campaign. KBFC: The Blasters are 10th on the table with 15 points from 16 games. The side has three wins, six draws and seven losses to its tally.Form Guide:OFC (LLDDL) - Odisha’s woeful campaign can be summed with its recent performances. With three and two draws to its tally, Odisha heads into the fixture on the back of a massive 4-1 defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan.KBFC (LLDDW)- Kerala’s wayward season continues with a four-match winless streak. Kerala comes into the fixture after a 2-1 loss to Mumbai City FC.STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored (this season):Odisha FC: 14Kerala Blasters FC: 20Top scorers 2020/21OFC:7 - Diego Mauricio3 - Cole AlexanderKBFC:6 - Jordan Murray3 - Rahul KP, Gary Hooper Top-rated player- OFCCole Alexander - 7.48Matches13Minutes Played1170Goals/Assists3/1Passing Accuracy72.92Interceptions35Average Passes/Game41.77 Top-rated player- KBFCVicente Gomez - 7.19Matches15Minutes Played1346Goals/Assists2/1Passing Accuracy76.75Interceptions19Average Passes/Game49.33 Clean sheets 2020/21:OFC: 1KBFC: 3 ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur vs SC East Bengal - Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC - Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for