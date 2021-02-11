ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Odisha FC (OFC) will take on Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in match 90 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Thursday.

Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 3 | Wins - OFC: 1, KBFC: 0; Draws: 2)

Odisha has the edge over Kerala with a win.

Last meeting (KBFC 2-4 OFC)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on January 7, 2021 at the GMC Stadium in Goa. In a thrilling goal-fest, Kerala opened the scoring in the seventh minute through Jordan Murray, only to concede the equaliser in the 22nd through an own goal from Jeakson Singh.

PREVIEW - Blasters cannot afford another slip-up

Odisha took on the mantle and smashed in three more goals within the 60th minute to trump Kerala. Gary Hooper struck late for Blasters who were eventually blown away by Odisha on 2-4 margin.

Current Position in Table:

OFC: Odisha is at the bottom of the table with just eight points from 15 games and a solitary win against the Kerala Blasters in its campaign.

KBFC: The Blasters are 10th on the table with 15 points from 16 games. The side has three wins, six draws and seven losses to its tally.

Form Guide:

OFC (LLDDL) - Odisha’s woeful campaign can be summed with its recent performances. With three and two draws to its tally, Odisha heads into the fixture on the back of a massive 4-1 defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan.

KBFC (LLDDW)- Kerala’s wayward season continues with a four-match winless streak. Kerala comes into the fixture after a 2-1 loss to Mumbai City FC.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season):

Odisha FC: 14

Kerala Blasters FC: 20

Top scorers 2020/21

OFC:

7 - Diego Mauricio

3 - Cole Alexander

KBFC:

6 - Jordan Murray

3 - Rahul KP, Gary Hooper

Top-rated player- OFC

Cole Alexander - 7.48

Matches 13 Minutes Played 1170 Goals/Assists 3/1 Passing Accuracy 72.92 Interceptions 35 Average Passes/Game 41.77

Top-rated player- KBFC

Vicente Gomez - 7.19

Matches 15 Minutes Played 1346 Goals/Assists 2/1 Passing Accuracy 76.75 Interceptions 19 Average Passes/Game 49.33

Clean sheets 2020/21:

OFC: 1

KBFC: 3