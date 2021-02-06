ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for

Odisha FC (OFC) will take on ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in match 84 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium, Bambolin on Saturday.

Overall Head To Head - OFC-ATKMB (Total: 1 | Wins - OFC: 0, ATKMB: 1; Draws: 0)

Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan have squared off only once in the ISL, with the latter bagging a win.

Last meeting (ATKMB 0-1 OFC)

The first-ever ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 3, 2020 at the Fatorda Stadium. Antonio Habas' ATKMB bagged a 1-0 win, courtesy Roy Krishna's stoppage-time winner.

Current Position in Table:

OFC-11TH: Odisha FC is currently placed at the bottom of the table at 11th. The side has accumulated 8 points from 14 games. It has won one, drawn five and lost eight.

ATKMB-2ND: The side is currently second in the standings. The side has accumulated 27 points from 14 games. It has won eight games, drawn three and lost three.

Form Guide:

OFC (LDDLD)- OFC has drawn three of its last five games, while losing the other two.

ATKMB (WLWDL)- In its last five encounters, ATKMB has lost won and last two matches each, while drawing one.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Top 3 scorers- OFC :

7 goals- Diego Machado

2 goals- Cole Alexander

2 goals- Steven Taylor

Top 3 scorers- ATKMB:

9 goals- Roy Krishna

2 goals- Joel Williams

2 goals- Manvir Singh

Top-rated player-OFC:

Cole Alexander- 7.27

Matches 12 Minutes Played 1080 Goals/Assists 2/1 Passing Accuracy 71.95 Interceptions 33 Average Passes/Game 40.42

Top-rated player-ATKMB:

Arindam Bhattacharja- 7.47

Matches 14 Minutes Played 1260 Saves 43 Clean Sheets 8 Clearances 21 Goals Conceded /Game 0.64