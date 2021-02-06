ISL News ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ATKMB vs OFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League head-to-head record, match stats, preview, and updates of match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC. Team Sportstar 06 February, 2021 10:06 IST Team Sportstar 06 February, 2021 10:06 IST Odisha FC (OFC) will take on ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in match 84 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium, Bambolin on Saturday.Overall Head To Head - OFC-ATKMB (Total: 1 | Wins - OFC: 0, ATKMB: 1; Draws: 0)Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan have squared off only once in the ISL, with the latter bagging a win.Last meeting (ATKMB 0-1 OFC)The first-ever ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 3, 2020 at the Fatorda Stadium. Antonio Habas' ATKMB bagged a 1-0 win, courtesy Roy Krishna's stoppage-time winner.Current Position in Table:OFC-11TH: Odisha FC is currently placed at the bottom of the table at 11th. The side has accumulated 8 points from 14 games. It has won one, drawn five and lost eight.ATKMB-2ND: The side is currently second in the standings. The side has accumulated 27 points from 14 games. It has won eight games, drawn three and lost three. Form Guide:OFC (LDDLD)- OFC has drawn three of its last five games, while losing the other two. ATKMB (WLWDL)- In its last five encounters, ATKMB has lost won and last two matches each, while drawing one. STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURETop 3 scorers- OFC :7 goals- Diego Machado2 goals- Cole Alexander2 goals- Steven Taylor Top 3 scorers- ATKMB:9 goals- Roy Krishna2 goals- Joel Williams2 goals- Manvir SinghTop-rated player-OFC:Cole Alexander- 7.27Matches12Minutes Played1080Goals/Assists2/1Passing Accuracy71.95Interceptions33Average Passes/Game40.42 Top-rated player-ATKMB:Arindam Bhattacharja- 7.47Matches14Minutes Played1260Saves43Clean Sheets8Clearances21Goals Conceded /Game0.64 ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC - Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for