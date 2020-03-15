ISL: Kerala Blasters appoints new sporting director

Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters has appointed Karolis Skinkys as Kerala Blasters' new sporting director. Blasters will take Karolis’ guidance in aspects of team selection, scouting and recruitment.

Skinkys served as the sporting director of FK Suduva, a top division club in Lithuania, for more than five years.

During his tenure at Suduva, Karolis played an integral role in the process of team selection and internal leadership management. Under his guidance, the club rose to the top of the Lithuanian league in 2017, 2018 and in 2019. It qualified for the 2020 UEFA Champions League, the first time in its club’s history.

“On behalf of the ownership and management of KBFC, I would like to welcome Karolis as our sporting director. We are an ambitious club and hope to achieve consistent success on the field with him at the helm of all sporting affairs,” says Viren D’Silva, CEO, Kerala Blasters FC.