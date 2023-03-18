Mumbai City’s Chhangte wins ISL golden ball award

Mumbai City FC Lallianzuala Chhangte was awarded the Indian Super League (ISL) golden ball award on Saturday.

Chhangte was integral in firing Mumbai City to its second ISL League Winners Shield with 10 goals and six assists, which earned him the best player of the season honour.

The 25-year-old forward beat teammate Jorge Pereyra Diaz, ATK Mohun Bagan’s Dimitrios Petratos, East Bengal’s Cleiton Silva and Bengaluru FC’s Sivasakthi Narayanan.

Sivasakthi won the emerging player of the season award for his six goals and three assists in his breakthrough season.

ATK Mohun Bagan shotstopper Vishal Kaith, who saved a penalty in the shootout win in the final, won the golden glove award.