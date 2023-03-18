ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan to be renamed as Mohun Bagan Super Giants

Indian Super League (ISL) champion ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB)will be rechristened as Mohun Bagan Super Giants from the next season onwards.

Club owner Sanjeev Goenka made the announcement after the final. “We were waiting on the cards. We were waiting for the [ISL final] win to announce it,” said Goenka.

ATK Mohun Bagan won its maiden ISL title after beating Bengaluru FC on penalties on Saturday.

Mohun Bagan entered the ISL as ATK Mohun Bagan after a merger with ATK in the 2020-21 season but faced severe backlash from the Mariners fans who opposed the prefix of ATK.