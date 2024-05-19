MagazineBuy Print

Montero to manage Juventus until the end of the season

Paolo Montero will take charge of Serie A side Juventus for the remainder of the season, the club said on Sunday following the dismissal of Massimiliano Allegri.

Published : May 19, 2024 14:34 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Paolo Montero to manage Juventus until the end of the season.
Paolo Montero to manage Juventus until the end of the season. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Paolo Montero to manage Juventus until the end of the season. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Juventus sacked its former coach Allegri on Friday over his behaviour during and after this week's Coppa Italia final in which he was sent off.

Juventus sacked its former coach Allegri on Friday over his behaviour during and after this week’s Coppa Italia final in which he was sent off.

Montero, who coaches Juventus’ Under-19s team, will manage its remaining two matches, at Bologna on Monday and against Monza at home on May 26.

The 52-year-old Uruguayan won four Serie A titles playing for Juventus as a defender from 1996 to 2005.

“Paolo is a Juventus legend, firstly on the pitch, and someone who has long been a bearer of the Club’s DNA on the bench,” the club said in a statement.

“Best of luck, Paolo!”

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
