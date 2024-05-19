MagazineBuy Print

Chennaiyin FC extends Jiteshwor Singh’s contract

Published : May 19, 2024 13:13 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Chennaiyin FC extends midfielder Jiteshwor Singh’s contract
Chennaiyin FC extends midfielder Jiteshwor Singh’s contract | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Chennaiyin FC extends midfielder Jiteshwor Singh’s contract | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former champions Chennaiyin FC on Sunday announced the extension of midfielder Yumkhaibam Jiteshwor Singh’s contract till 2025, following his impressive show in the recently concluded Indian Super League season.

The 22-year-old midfielder from Manipur, who has made his ISL debut with Chennaiyin FC in 2022, has been a crucial cog in the club’s remarkable show in the recent season of the league.

He not only made 25 successful tackles, the most for Chennaiyin in the season, but also registered 14 interceptions, showcasing his quality on the field.

“Jitu was never going anywhere. His unrelenting nature combined with his elegance on the ball are unique qualities for a midfielder in India and he’s a big part of our plans for next season,” head coach Owen Coyle said.

Jiteshwor has played a total of 44 matches for Chennaiyin in all competitions including 23 in the last season.

“It’s exciting to stay at Chennaiyin FC. This club is the perfect environment for me to grow and learn from some of the best coaches and players.” Jiteshwor said.

Since joining Chennaiyin FC in 2022, Jiteshwor has been a key contributor for the club. He was also part of the Indian team that participated in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualification last year.

