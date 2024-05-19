MagazineBuy Print

Barcelona wins women’s Spanish cup to keep quadruple charge alive

Ona Batlle sent the Spanish champion ahead in Zaragoza after just five minutes and Salma Paralluelo soon headed home the second.

Published : May 19, 2024 09:37 IST , Zaragoza

AFP
Barcelona’s players afte a match.
Barcelona’s players afte a match. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Barcelona’s players afte a match. | Photo Credit: AFP

Barcelona hammered Real Sociedad 8-0 on Saturday to win the women’s Copa de la Reina for a record-extending 10th time and continue its pursuit of a quadruple.

Ona Batlle sent the Spanish champion ahead in Zaragoza after just five minutes and Salma Paralluelo soon headed home the second.

Caroline Graham Hansen continued her superb season by adding the third from close range after 19 minutes.

The Norwegian winger quickly added her second with a cool finish as merciless Barcelona kept the pressure up.

Full-back Batlle netted her second for Barcelona’s fifth before the break.

Barca coach Jonatan Giraldez took off Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati at half time, but Real Sociedad’s misery did not let up -- she was replaced by two-time winner of the award Alexia Putellas.

Barcelona continued to expand its advantage, with Mariona Caldentey netting a brace while Claudia Pina was also on target.

The Catalans’ eight goals scored is a record in Copa de la Reina finals, beating its own 6-1 victory over Huelva in 2022.

ALSO READ | List of Jurgen Klopp’s achievements and individual honours with Liverpool

“Today’s work is done, but the season’s is not -- we still have a final to go,” said Caldentey.

Giraldez’s side clinched Liga F for the fifth consecutive season with four games to spare and won the Spanish Super Cup in January.

The one target remaining is a potential third Champions League triumph when they face French giants Lyon in the final on May 25 in Bilbao.

Last season Barcelona fell short of the quadruple after being expelled from the Copa de la Reina for fielding an ineligible player -- Atletico Madrid went on to lift the trophy.

Victory over Real Sociedad means Barcelona has won the Spanish cup four times in the last five years.

Coach Giraldez is leaving at the end of the season with his final match the Champions League final clash against Lyon.

The Copa de la Reina is his ninth trophy at the helm out of a possible 11.

Related Topics

Barcelona /

Real Sociedad /

Copa del Rey /

Aitana Bonmati /

Ballon d'Or /

Alexia Putellas /

Atletico Madrid /

Champions League /

Lyon

