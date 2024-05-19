MagazineBuy Print

Arsenal vs Everton LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch ARS v EVE in Premier League?

Arsenal, at home to Everton in its final game, have been near flawless in 2024, with 15 wins and one draw, away to City, in 17 league matches.

Published : May 19, 2024 06:35 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE- Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the English Premier League match between Arsenal and Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium in London, England, Saturday, May 4, 2024.
FILE- Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the English Premier League match between Arsenal and Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium in London, England, Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE- Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the English Premier League match between Arsenal and Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium in London, England, Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Arsenal, at home to Everton in its final game, have been near flawless in 2024, with 15 wins and one draw, away to City, in 17 league matches.

Arsenal, at home to Everton in its final game, have been near flawless in 2024, with 15 wins and one draw, away to City, in 17 league matches.

However, the Gunners’ costly 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa last month looks set to be decisive in a thrilling title race that also involved Liverpool until its recent stumbles.

ALSO READ: Manchester City vs West Ham: Guardiola’s men eye historic PL title on final matchday

Arsenal, which finished second last year, must beat Everton and hope City fail to win if it is to end its 20-year wait for the title.

“The only thing that we discussed (with his players) is that we have to give ourselves the opportunity to live a beautiful day on Sunday, where the dream is still alive and is possible,” Mikel Arteta said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Read full preview HERE

(with inputs from agencies)

When and where to watch Arsenal vs Everton?
The Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England on May 19. It is scheduled for a 8:30 PM IST kick-off.
How to watch Arsenal vs Everton on TV?
Arsenal vs Everton in the Premier League can be watched on the Star Sports Network in India and the Sky Sports Network in the United Kingdom.
How to live stream Arsenal vs Everton in India?
Arsenal vs Everton in the Premier League can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

