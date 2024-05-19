Arsenal vs Everton LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch ARS v EVE in Premier League?

Arsenal, at home to Everton in its final game, have been near flawless in 2024, with 15 wins and one draw, away to City, in 17 league matches.
However, the Gunners’ costly 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa last month looks set to be decisive in a thrilling title race that also involved Liverpool until its recent stumbles.
Arsenal, which finished second last year, must beat Everton and hope City fail to win if it is to end its 20-year wait for the title.
“The only thing that we discussed (with his players) is that we have to give ourselves the opportunity to live a beautiful day on Sunday, where the dream is still alive and is possible,” Mikel Arteta said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.
