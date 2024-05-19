MagazineBuy Print

African Champions League final: Al Ahly and Esperance play out goalless draw in first leg

Al Ahly is looking to extend its dominance of club football on the continent with a fourth Champions League success in the last five seasons, and a record extending 12th overall.

Published : May 19, 2024 08:29 IST , TUNIS - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ahly’s Egyptian goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir (l) punches the ball during the first leg of the CAF Champions League final football match between Tunis’ Esperance Sportive de Tunis and Egypt’s Al-Ahly at Hammadi Agrebi Stadium in Rades on May 18, 2024.
| Photo Credit: AFP
| Photo Credit: AFP

Defending champion Al Ahly of Egypt held out for a goalless draw in Saturday’s first leg of the African Champions League final at Esperance of Tunisia, putting itself in an advantageous position for next week’s return leg in Cairo.

Al Ahly is looking to extend its dominance of club football on the continent with a fourth Champions League success in the last five seasons, and a record extending 12th overall.

It had a defensive approach to the away match at the Rades stadium and restricted its hosts to a single early chance that Esperance’s Brazilian forward Rodrigo Rodrigues headed wide of goal.

ALSO READ | Campana’s late stunner gives Messi’s Inter Miami victory over D.C. United

The game became a scramble after the hour-mark, as bot teams cancelled each other out in the midfield. There were no other notable chance created in the match, however, the home side showed more urgency in the final third.

It is Esperance’s first final appearance since winning the Champions League in 2019. They are bidding for a fifth continental title.

- With inputs from agencies

