SRH vs PBKS Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings win the toss, opts to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Punjab Kings in the India Premier League 2024 Match 69 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Here are the toss results and updates from the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 match.

Toss update

PBKS wins the toss and opts to bat first. Just the sole foreigner in the XI for PBKS in Rilee Rossouw. Rahul Tripathi comes in for SRH.

SRH playing XI

Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan

Impact Subs: Travis Head, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat

PBKS playing XI

Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ashutosh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar

Impact Subs: Arshdeep Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia

SRH - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 3

Result after losing toss: Wins: 5; Losses: 2

PBKS - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 4; Losses: 5

Result after losing toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 3

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Team winning the toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 2

Team batting first: Wins: 2; Losses: 3