SRH vs PBKS Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings win the toss, opts to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Check the toss result and updates from the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Hyderabad.

Updated : May 19, 2024 15:11 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen celebrates scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians.
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen celebrates scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu


Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen celebrates scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Punjab Kings in the India Premier League 2024 Match 69 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Here are the toss results and updates from the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 match.

Toss update

PBKS wins the toss and opts to bat first. Just the sole foreigner in the XI for PBKS in Rilee Rossouw. Rahul Tripathi comes in for SRH.

SRH playing XI

Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan

Impact Subs: Travis Head, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat

PBKS playing XI

Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ashutosh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar

Impact Subs: Arshdeep Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia

SRH - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 3

Result after losing toss: Wins: 5; Losses: 2

PBKS - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 4; Losses: 5

Result after losing toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 3

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Team winning the toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 2

Team batting first: Wins: 2; Losses: 3

SQUADS
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed , Travis Head, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan
Punjab Kings
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw. 

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
