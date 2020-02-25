ISL LIVE: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC from the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. I am Anirudh Velamuri and I will be taking you through the proceedings.

— Here's what NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC coaches have said ahead of today's clash.

Owen Coyle: “Firstly, we want to win the game. With that being said, we will not go in with a lot of the boys who played in Mumbai match because we have a few players on three yellow cards. There will be changes but we will definitely go for the win. It’ll be an opportunity for lot of the young players to show what they can do.

“The players have been terrific since day one and they have the quality. I like to think we have a strong mentality right now because we had to quickly evaluate the players and find the winning formula, and we did that. The players are sometimes not given due credit. We had a number of injuries, but we showed real character and desire and that, for me, was pleasing.

“We got 19 points from a possible 21 in our last seven matches and I am truly thrilled to be in the top four. Now we are looking forward to the semis because there are equally good opponents.

“Karanjit (Singh) will captain the team. I have to say that Vishal has been one of the best players in the league and that is because Karanjit has been pushing him. That’s why I have faith in him.”

Khalid Jamil: “This is our last match of the season and we need the fans’ support for it. Everyone will try to give their best to try and end the season on a winning note. Going back home happily with a win after the last match of the season will be the motivation for us.”

“It’s good that the youngsters are playing more. Gaining experience is important for any player. Indian players have been doing well this season. A lot of good young talents have come to the fore, both from our team and other sides. It’s a good thing for Indian football.

“Chennaiyin didn’t start well but picked up momentum in the latter stages. They are a good team with a good balance of Indian and foreign players.”

— Here's how the equation works for Chennaiyin FC. A draw or a defeat would mean it will face FC Goa in the play-offs. Should it win against NorthEast United, a battle with ATK awaits.

— This game between NorthEast United and Chennaiyin FC was supposed to happen on December 12 but it was postponed following protests in Guwahati against CAB (now, CAA).

- Match broadcast details -

The match can be viewed live on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD from 7.30 pm, while Hotstar will provide live streaming online.