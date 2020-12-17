ISL 2020, OFC vs BFC Live Score: Bengaluru FC names unchanged XI vs Odisha FC

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's ISL LIVE blog of the Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC.

6.30 pm: Here is the team news

Odisha FC XI (4-3-3)

Arshdeep Singh; Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Hendry Antonay; Vinit Rai, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

Bengaluru FC XI (4-3-3)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Harmanjot Khabra, Pratik Chaudhari, Juanan, Aashique Kuruniyan; Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Dimas Delgado; Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri

Marcelinho hasn't started the last two games and recently denied rumours of a tiff with his head coach Baxter. Will he get a start today and get to 50 goal contributions in the ISL? - ISL/Sportzpics

6.15 pm: Here's how the two teams could line-up.

Odisha FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

Arshdeep Singh; Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, George D'Souza; Vinit Rai, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

Bengaluru FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Harmanjot Khabra, Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Aashique Kuruniyan; Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Dimas Delgado; Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri

5.55 pm: BFC and OFC have only met twice in the ISL since the latter's introduction last season. Here is a short video guide to their head-to-head record and statistics.

MATCH PREVIEW

Odisha FC has gone goalless in four of its five games this season, while Bengaluru FC drew a blank only against Hyderabad FC. The two clubs squaring off at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday have experienced contrasting fortunes in the Indian Super League.

Stuart Baxter's men have just one point so far. On the other hand, their upcoming opponent is unbeaten in the tournament. Hence, it is going to be an uphill task for manager Baxter who is still trying to figure out his best XI. (FULL PREVIEW)

--

