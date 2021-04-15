Italian FA head says good chance of stadiums reopening before Euro 2020

There is a good chance that stadiums in Italy will welcome back fans before the European Championship kicks off in Rome on June 11, Italian Football Federation president Gabriele Gravina said on Thursday.

The Italian capital was confirmed as a host venue for the continental championship by UEFA earlier this week after assurances were made that the Stadio Olimpico would admit at least 25% capacity for the three group games, including the tournament opener between Italy and Turkey, and one quarter-final.

The news led to calls from Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino for at least 1,000 fans to be allowed to attend league matches before the season ends in May.

Gravina said he was optimistic that fans would soon be allowed into stadiums after he had a meeting with the Undersecretary for Sport, Valentina Vezzali.

"The general reopening is the most important thing and the problem of Serie A stadiums is linked to that,” he said.

"It is unthinkable to hope for the isolated opening of one sector to the detriment of others.

“But now there is hope of a general reopening and there is a good chance of that before the Euros.

The Coppa Italia final is one of the hypotheses, along with other events before June.” The Coppa Italia final will take place on May 19.