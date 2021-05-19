Football Football Torino's draw at Lazio earns vital point to avoid relegation The 0-0 draw also confirmed Benevento's relegation to the second division next season. AP 19 May, 2021 09:44 IST Torino's Tomas Rincon, left, and Lazio's Luis Alberto battle for the ball on Tuesday. - AP AP 19 May, 2021 09:44 IST Torino ensured it remains in Serie A next season after playing Lazio to a 0-0 draw that also confirmed Benevento's relegation on Tuesday.Lazio top scorer Ciro Immobile hit the post in an 84th-minute penalty and Manuel Lazzari's header late in injury time also hit the woodwork. The match had been rescheduled from earlier this season due to a coronavirus outbreak. ALSO READ | Euro 2020: Benzema earns France recall after six years Torino now holds a four-point lead over 18th-place Benevento with one game remaining. Benevento, Crotone and Parma will play in the second division next season. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.