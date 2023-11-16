MagazineBuy Print

Italy coach Spalletti calls up Mancini for Euro 2024 clashes

To lock up qualification as runner-up, Italy needs to pick up at least four points from its games against Northern Macedonia in Rome on Friday and Ukraine in Leverkusen in Germany on Monday.

Published : Nov 16, 2023 16:48 IST , Rome - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Spalletti has also called up uncapped Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi because Tottenham’s Guglielmo Vicario is slightly ill. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Spalletti has also called up uncapped Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi because Tottenham’s Guglielmo Vicario is slightly ill. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni has withdrawn from Italy’s last two Euro 2024 qualifiers and has been replaced by Roma’s Gianluca Mancini, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced on Thursday.

Bastoni is suffering from a muscle strain in his right calf, the FIGC said.

Coach Luciano Spalletti had already lost two central defenders from his initial 29-man squad to injury, AC Milan captain Davide Calabria and Rafael Toloi of Atalanta.

World Cup qualifiers: No player should feel pressure to take over Neymar’s role in Brazil, says coach

Spalletti has also called up uncapped Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi because Tottenham’s Guglielmo Vicario is slightly ill.

Reigning European champion Italy is third in its group where table topper England has already qualified.

To lock up qualification as runner-up, Italy needs to pick up at least four points from its games against Northern Macedonia in Rome on Friday and Ukraine in Leverkusen in Germany on Monday.

