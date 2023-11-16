MagazineBuy Print

Messi fit for Argentina World Cup qualifiers, says Scaloni

Lionel Messi will be fit for Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil despite his lack of game time, coach Lionel Scaloni said on Wednesday.

Published : Nov 16, 2023 10:19 IST , BUENOS AIRES - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Lionel Messi in action.
Lionel Messi in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Lionel Messi in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lionel Messi will be fit for Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil despite his lack of game time, coach Lionel Scaloni said on Wednesday.

Messi’s Inter Miami side was eliminated before the MLS playoffs and he has been out of action for almost a month in the middle of the season.

“Messi is fine, he is doing well. Even though he’s played one game in the last 25 days, he’s been training normally, he’s fit and good,” Scaloni told a press conference on Wednesday.

WATCH | Lionel Messi’s 8th Ballon D’Or trophy celebrated by Inter Miami in exhibition match

Argentina faces Uruguay on Thursday before playing Brazil next Tuesday.

Record eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi played his last match with Inter Miami on October 21, with the team failing to make the MLS playoffs after winning the Leagues Cup in August.

Messi’s brace gave Argentina a 2-0 victory over Peru last month.

Scaloni could not hide his excitement at coming up against his former Argentina coach Marcelo Bielsa, who is now in charge of Uruguay.

“All of us who have passed through his hands (as a coach) are marked. It’s a satisfaction to be able to face him and greet him,” he said.

Argentina is top of the South American qualifying group with 12 points after four wins from four matches. Uruguay is second with seven points, level with third-placed Brazil and fourth-placed Venezuela.

“This team has already shown that it is capable of playing against any opponent... We will rise to the occasion, we are ready to compete,” he added.

