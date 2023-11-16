MagazineBuy Print

Granit Xhaka sets Switzerland record with 119th appearance during Israel Euro 2024 qualifiers

Xhaka, with 119 appearances for the national team, broke the record he shared with Heinz Hermann, who made his 118th appearance for Switzerland in 1991.

Published : Nov 16, 2023 10:41 IST , FELCSUT - 2 MINS READ

AP
Players shake hands with the match officials and each other after the UEFA Euro 2024 Group I qualification match between Israel and Switzerland.
Players shake hands with the match officials and each other after the UEFA Euro 2024 Group I qualification match between Israel and Switzerland. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Players shake hands with the match officials and each other after the UEFA Euro 2024 Group I qualification match between Israel and Switzerland. | Photo Credit: AFP

Granit Xhaka set a Switzerland record Wednesday by playing in a 119th game for the men’s national team.

Xhaka captained the team in a 1-1 draw against Israel in a European Championship qualifying game in Felcsut, Hungary. Israeli teams are playing “home” international games in neutral countries because of the war with Hamas.

ALSO READ | Euro 2024 qualifiers: Israel, Switzerland play out 1-1 draw in Hungary

Switzerland would have qualified for Euro 2024 in Germany — which would be Xhaka’s sixth major finals tournament — with a win Wednesday though can still advance with a game to spare by beating Kosovo at home on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Xhaka broke the record he shared with Heinz Hermann, who made his 118th appearance for Switzerland in 1991.

Now with Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen, Xhaka was an 18-year-old midfielder with Basel when he made his Switzerland debut against England in a 2-2 draw at Wembley Stadium in June 2011.

He first moved to Germany to join Borussia Mönchengladbach then spent seven seasons with Arsenal.

Xhaka has scored 14 goals for the Swiss national team. He is two appearances ahead of long-time teammate Xherdan Shaqiri, who was on the bench on Wednesday.

