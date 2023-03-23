Football

Italy vs England, Euro 2024 Qualifiers: When, where to watch; Live streaming info, preview

All you need to know about the Euro 2024 qualifier between Italy and England.

Team Sportstar
23 March, 2023 19:10 IST
England’s Declan Rice (L), Jack Grealish (2L), Jordan Henderson (C), Reece James (2R) and Kalvin Phillips attend a team training session.

England’s Declan Rice (L), Jack Grealish (2L), Jordan Henderson (C), Reece James (2R) and Kalvin Phillips attend a team training session. | Photo Credit: PAUL ELLIS

PREVIEW

England’s quest to win a first major tournament since 1966 starts afresh on Thursday as the Three Lions’ Euro 2024 qualifying campaign begins with a testing trip to champion Italy.

After taking time to consider his future following a World Cup quarterfinal exit to France in December, Gareth Southgate will remain in charge as England boss for a fourth attempt at glory.

Southgate has overseen a transformation of his country’s fortunes on the international stage.

But after reaching a quarterfinal, semifinal and final in its last three major tournaments, anything less than ending a 58-year trophy drought in Germany next year will be seen as a disappointment.

When is the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualification match between Italy and England will be played?

The match between Italy and England will take place on March 24, Friday.

Where will the Italy vs England match be played?

The Italy and England match will be played at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.

What time will the Italy and England match begin?

The Italy and England match will begin at 1:15 AM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Italy vs England match?

The Italy vs England match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I live stream the Italy vs England match?

Italy vs England match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website and the Jio Cinema app in India.

Predicted 11
Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Acerbi, Romagnoli, Spinazzola; Barella, Verratti, Jorginho; Berardi, Retegui, Grifo
England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Grealish

