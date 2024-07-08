MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Two Moroccan football players lost at sea, says club official

They were in a group of five players from the club who went cruising off the northern city of Tangier when strong currents and heavy winds drifted their yacht away as they were swimming in deep waters, club deputy president Anass Mrabet told Reuters.

Published : Jul 08, 2024 11:46 IST , RABAT - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Two Moroccan players from Ittihad Tanger have been missing at sea.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Two Moroccan players from Ittihad Tanger have been missing at sea. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Two Moroccan players from Ittihad Tanger have been missing at sea. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Two Moroccan players from top-flight football side Ittihad Tanger have been missing at sea since Saturday after strong currents drifted their small yacht, a club official said on Sunday.

They were in a group of five players from the club who went cruising off the northern city of Tangier when strong currents and heavy winds drifted their yacht away as they were swimming in deep waters, club deputy president Anass Mrabet told Reuters.

“Three players have already been rescued on Saturday, while research is still ongoing for the missing Salman Harraq and Abdellatif Akhrif,” he said.

The players did not have buoys on them when they jumped from the small yacht to swim, he said citing recounts by rescued players.

While Akhrif, 24, is already a full member of the squad, Harraq, 18, was about to move up to the senior team this year, Mrabet added.

Ittihad Tanger has been in the Moroccan top flight since 2015 and won the league title for the first and only time in its history in the 2017-18 season. However, it has struggled in the lower half of the standings in recent years. 

Related Topics

Morocco

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Two Moroccan football players lost at sea, says club official
    Reuters
  2. IND-W vs SA-W: Uma Chetry is a truly hard-working cricketer, says Indian women’s fielding coach Bali
    PTI
  3. Bronny James scratched from Lakers’ second California Classic game due to swelling in left knee
    AP
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Gauff hails depth in women’s tennis despite loss to Navarro in fourth round
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Best-of-three sets can be considered in early rounds, says Djokovic
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Two Moroccan football players lost at sea, says club official
    Reuters
  2. Copa America 2024: Uruguay’s style shone through in quarterfinal win over Brazil, says coach Bielsa
    Reuters
  3. ISL 2024-25: Bengaluru FC announces six new players during open training session
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Two-time UEFA Champions League winner Thiago Alcantara retires from football: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026: South Korea appoints Hong Myung-bo as coach before third-round qualifiers
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Two Moroccan football players lost at sea, says club official
    Reuters
  2. IND-W vs SA-W: Uma Chetry is a truly hard-working cricketer, says Indian women’s fielding coach Bali
    PTI
  3. Bronny James scratched from Lakers’ second California Classic game due to swelling in left knee
    AP
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Gauff hails depth in women’s tennis despite loss to Navarro in fourth round
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Best-of-three sets can be considered in early rounds, says Djokovic
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment