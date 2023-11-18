MagazineBuy Print

World Cup qualifiers: Ivory Coast score nines against Seychelles for record victory

Before the Abidjan goal deluge, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Libya and Algeria shared the record with eight-goal winning margins.

Published : Nov 18, 2023 09:56 IST , Johannesburg - 2 MINS READ

AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ibrahim Sangare of Cote d’Ivoire celebrates his goal during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, Qualifier match between Malawi and Cote d’Ivoire. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ivory Coast crushed Seychelles 9-0 in Abidjan on Friday to create a record winning margin for a World Cup qualifier in Africa.

Borussia Dortmund forward Sebastien Haller started the goal rush on 20 minutes and Karim Konate from Salzburg completed it five minutes into added time.

ALSO READ: Inaki Williams gives Ghana winning start to World Cup qualifying; Zambia and Libya also win

Konate and Hamed Traore scored two goals each and Haller, Ibrahim Sangare, Simon Adingra, Seko Fofana and Jean-Philippe Krasso one apiece in the matchday one Group F mismatch.

Seychelles, a tourist destination off the east coast of Africa, are 195th in the FIFA rankings, 121 places below the Ivory Coast.

The seedings for the first round of 2026 World Cup qualifying in Africa meant the nine top-ranked teams were paired at home against the nine bottom ones, so it was almost inevitable that there could be some one-sided matches.

Before the Abidjan goal deluge, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Libya and Algeria shared the record with eight-goal winning margins.

Cameroon, whose eight World Cup appearances is an African record, struggled for much of a Group D home match with minnows Mauritius before a couple of late goals completed a 3-0 win.

Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo broke the deadlock in first-half added time in Douala and Georges N’Koudou and Frank Magri netted when the visitors tired.

Tunisia, which has qualified six times for the global showpiece, also won comfortably at home, beating Sao Tome e Principe 4-0 in Group H in Rades.

Burkina Faso, who hope to challenge Egypt for the first place and automatic qualification for the 2026 finals from Group A, suffered a setback when held 1-1 by Guinea-Bissau.

Reigning African champions Senegal and South Africa are among the teams in action on Saturday, when the 26-fixture first round ends. Matchday two begins on Sunday.

