MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ivory Coast confirms Cup of Nations winner Fae as permanent coach

Fae, 40, was assistant when the tournament in the Ivory Coast kicked off last month but was handed the reigns after Frenchman Jean Louis Gasset was fired when the Ivorians lost two of their three group games.

Published : Feb 20, 2024 18:13 IST , ABIDJAN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Ivory Coast team captain Alain Max Gladel, right, and Emerse Fae, left, winners of the 2024 African Cup of Nations, pose with Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara.
Ivory Coast team captain Alain Max Gladel, right, and Emerse Fae, left, winners of the 2024 African Cup of Nations, pose with Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara. | Photo Credit: Diomande Ble Blonde/AP
infoIcon

Ivory Coast team captain Alain Max Gladel, right, and Emerse Fae, left, winners of the 2024 African Cup of Nations, pose with Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara. | Photo Credit: Diomande Ble Blonde/AP

Ivory Coast has appointed Emerse Fae as its full-time coach after he led it to success in the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this month, the country’s football federation president said.

Fae, 40, was assistant when the tournament in the Ivory Coast kicked off last month but was handed the reigns after Frenchman Jean Louis Gasset was fired when the Ivorians lost two of their three group games.

They still managed to scrape into the knockout stages as the last of the four best third-placed finishers and went on to win the trophy as Fae engineered a remarkable comeback.

“Emerse Fae was until now interim coach. He is now confirmed as a permanent coach,” said Ivorian Football Federation president Idriss Diallo at a function in Abidjan on Monday, the Ivorian media reported on Tuesday.

Fae’s only previous coaching experience was with the juniors at French club Nice and as coach of the reserves at Clermont Foot.

READ | Japan’s Ito sues accusers over sexual assault claim

The French-born former Ivorian international played for his country at three Cup of Nations and at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

His first assignment will be friendly matches in March, which are still to be confirmed, and then 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Gabon and Kenya in June. 

Related Topics

Ivory Coast /

African Cup of Nations /

2024 African Nations Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ivory Coast confirms Cup of Nations winner Fae as permanent coach
    Reuters
  2. World Team Table Tennis Championships: India women beat Spain, advance to Round of 32
    Team Sportstar
  3. 8-year-old Indian-origin boy Ashwath Kaushik becomes youngest to beat a GM, beats Jacek Stopa of Poland
    PTI
  4. Indian sports wrap, February 20
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Batting collapses and inconsistent bowling show Kerala the exit door again
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Ivory Coast confirms Cup of Nations winner Fae as permanent coach
    Reuters
  2. 2025 AFCON to be played in July-August: CAF official
    AFP
  3. Germany’s Andreas Brehme, 1990 World Cup winning goal scorer, dies
    AFP
  4. Japan’s Ito sues accusers over sexual assault claim
    AFP
  5. AFCON 2024: Ivory Coast rewards Fae after unlikely African Cup of Nations triumph
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ivory Coast confirms Cup of Nations winner Fae as permanent coach
    Reuters
  2. World Team Table Tennis Championships: India women beat Spain, advance to Round of 32
    Team Sportstar
  3. 8-year-old Indian-origin boy Ashwath Kaushik becomes youngest to beat a GM, beats Jacek Stopa of Poland
    PTI
  4. Indian sports wrap, February 20
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Batting collapses and inconsistent bowling show Kerala the exit door again
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment