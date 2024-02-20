MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Japan’s Ito sues accusers over sexual assault claim

The 30-year-old winger, who plays for French club Reims, is under investigation by Japanese police over the alleged incident in Osaka last year. He denies any wrongdoing.

Published : Feb 20, 2024 13:44 IST , Tokyo - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO- Japan’s Junya Ito is pictured prior the international friendly match between USA and Japan in Duesseldorf, Germany, on September 23, 2022.
FILE PHOTO- Japan’s Junya Ito is pictured prior the international friendly match between USA and Japan in Duesseldorf, Germany, on September 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: MARTIN MEISSNER/ AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO- Japan’s Junya Ito is pictured prior the international friendly match between USA and Japan in Duesseldorf, Germany, on September 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: MARTIN MEISSNER/ AP

Japan international footballer Junya Ito is suing two women who accused him of sexual assault for 200 million yen ($1.3 million) in damages, his lawyer said.

The 30-year-old winger, who plays for French club Reims, is under investigation by Japanese police over the alleged incident in Osaka last year. He denies any wrongdoing.

“Junya Ito filed a suit seeking 200 million yen in compensation for damages against the two women,” said lawyer Hirotaro Kato, who is representing Ito.

“It is extremely important to restore his honour as soon as possible, as a period of a player’s career is limited,” Kato told reporters on Monday.

Local media reports said Ito’s physical trainer has also been accused.

A report about the accusations against Ito was published in a Japanese magazine while the player was at the Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar last month.

ALSO READ: Ivory Coast rewards Fae after unlikely African Cup of Nations triumph

He left the Japan squad before its quarter-final against Iran, with the Japan Football Association saying they wanted to protect the team from “noise” and “provide an environment where they can concentrate on football”.

Ito has played twice for Reims after returning to his club.

Reims have expressed “support for its player ... awaiting concrete elements which will shed light on the alleged facts and (the club) will follow with great attention the related legal progress”.

Ito has played 54 games for Japan, scoring 13 goals.

Related stories

Related Topics

Junya Ito /

Japan /

Reims /

AFC Asian Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Japan’s Ito sues accusers over sexual assault claim
    AFP
  2. Underdogs New Zealand vows to fight in T20 series with Australia
    AFP
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Wadhera ton keeps Punjab alive after Tamil Nadu enforces follow-on
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: ‘Want to focus on my work ethic,’ says TN’s Vijay Shankar after century
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Indrajith, Vijay Shankar lead Tamil Nadu’s recovery against Punjab
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Japan’s Ito sues accusers over sexual assault claim
    AFP
  2. AFCON 2024: Ivory Coast rewards Fae after unlikely African Cup of Nations triumph
    AFP
  3. Pep Guardiola sorry for Kalvin Phillips ‘overweight’ jibe
    AFP
  4. Napoli fires coach Mazzarri two days before facing Barcelona in UEFA Champions League
    AP
  5. Traore, Diatta banned following Africa Cup of Nations outbursts
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Japan’s Ito sues accusers over sexual assault claim
    AFP
  2. Underdogs New Zealand vows to fight in T20 series with Australia
    AFP
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Wadhera ton keeps Punjab alive after Tamil Nadu enforces follow-on
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: ‘Want to focus on my work ethic,’ says TN’s Vijay Shankar after century
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Indrajith, Vijay Shankar lead Tamil Nadu’s recovery against Punjab
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment