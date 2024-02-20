MagazineBuy Print

AFCON 2024: Ivory Coast rewards Fae after unlikely African Cup of Nations triumph

The Elephants were facing elimination when they fired veteran French coach Jean-Louis Gasset in January after winning just one of their three group games, before Fae led them to the title.

Published : Feb 20, 2024 11:06 IST , Abidjan - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Ivory Coast team captain Alain Max Gladel, right, and Emerse Fae, left, winners of the 2024 African Cup of Nations, pose with Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara.
Ivory Coast team captain Alain Max Gladel, right, and Emerse Fae, left, winners of the 2024 African Cup of Nations, pose with Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara. | Photo Credit: Diomande Ble Blonde/ AP
infoIcon

Ivory Coast team captain Alain Max Gladel, right, and Emerse Fae, left, winners of the 2024 African Cup of Nations, pose with Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara. | Photo Credit: Diomande Ble Blonde/ AP

Emerse Fae was on Monday rewarded for guiding Ivory Coast to the African Cup of Nations title as interim coach by being given the job full time.

“Emerse was until now interim coach and has just been confirmed today as full coach,” the Ivorian federation boss Idriss Diallo said.

The Elephants were facing elimination when they fired veteran French coach Jean-Louis Gasset in January after winning just one of their three group games.

The next day, results fell the hosts’ way and they squeezed through as the last of the four best third-placed teams. Fae, a former Ivorian international who had never coached before, took over.

Fae oversaw an incredible turnaround.

In the last 16, the Ivorians came from behind to beat holders Senegal on penalties. Then, playing much of the match with 10 men, they came from behind to beat Mali in extra time in the quarter-finals.

After beating the Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 in the last four, they came from behind once more to beat Nigeria 2-1 in the final and lift the trophy.

