MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga: Girona loses to Athletic Bilbao, misses chance to cut into Real Madrid’s lead

The Catalan side could have reduced the gap to three points but was sunk by an Alex Berenguer double and an Inaki Williams goal and remained six adrift of Madrid.

Published : Feb 20, 2024 07:45 IST , Madrid - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Athletic Bilbao’s Inaki Williams celebrates scoring his side’s third goal during the Copa del Rey quarterfinals match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona.
FILE PHOTO: Athletic Bilbao’s Inaki Williams celebrates scoring his side’s third goal during the Copa del Rey quarterfinals match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona. | Photo Credit: Alvaro Barrientos/ AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Athletic Bilbao’s Inaki Williams celebrates scoring his side’s third goal during the Copa del Rey quarterfinals match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona. | Photo Credit: Alvaro Barrientos/ AP

Second-placed Girona missed a chance to cut into Real Madrid’s lead of the Spanish league when it lost to Athletic Bilbao 3-2 on Monday.

The Catalan side could have reduced the gap to three points but was sunk by an Alex Berenguer double and an Inaki Williams goal and remained six adrift of Madrid.

It was another stumble for a side that matched Madrid blow for blow in the first half of La Liga. After going more than three months without defeat Girona has taken just one point from its last nine.

The poor run included a 4-0 defeat to Madrid on February 10.

Alex Berenguer put Athletic ahead in the second minute when he skilfully turned the home defense and fired home a left-foot shot from outside the box.

Viktor Tsygankov equalized four minutes into the second half for Girona, but Berenguer finished superbly seven minutes later to give Athletic the lead again.

Williams made it 3-1 when he took advantage of poor defending and scored with a low shot in off the post.

Eric García got the second for Girona with 15 minutes remaining when he stooped to head in a wicked cross from Aleix Garcia.

ALSO READ: Messi sets record straight over Hong Kong friendly absence

But although they pushed hard in the final minutes, the visitors could not equalize again.

The result opened up a nine-point gap between Athletic in fifth and Real Sociedad in sixth.

Athletic was only two points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid and an automatic spot in the Champions League.

“Of course we’re going to dream about the Champions League,” Williams said. “We’re taking it step by step, as we’ve been quietly saying. We’re working and pushing ourselves to the max so that the success makes the noise.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Girona /

Athletic Bilbao /

La Liga /

La Liga 2023-24 /

inaki williams /

Eric Garcia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga: Girona loses to Athletic Bilbao, misses chance to cut into Real Madrid’s lead
    AP
  2. Premier League: Crystal Palace denied win by late Everton equalizer as new coach watches on
    AP
  3. Napoli fires coach Mazzarri two days before facing Barcelona in UEFA Champions League
    AP
  4. Ranji Trophy Plate Final: Biswa century not enough as Hyderabad nears title
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Mathews gives Sri Lanka unassailable 2-0 lead over Afghanistan in T20 series
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga: Girona loses to Athletic Bilbao, misses chance to cut into Real Madrid’s lead
    AP
  2. La Liga: Lewandowski snatches Barca win at Celta
    AFP
  3. La Liga 2023-24: Atletico Madrid breezes past Las Palmas 5-0 with Inter in the horizon
    Reuters
  4. La Liga: Sevilla continues its recovery with a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid
    AP
  5. La Liga: Barcelona fans jeer team after high-scoring draw with relegation-threatened Granada
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga: Girona loses to Athletic Bilbao, misses chance to cut into Real Madrid’s lead
    AP
  2. Premier League: Crystal Palace denied win by late Everton equalizer as new coach watches on
    AP
  3. Napoli fires coach Mazzarri two days before facing Barcelona in UEFA Champions League
    AP
  4. Ranji Trophy Plate Final: Biswa century not enough as Hyderabad nears title
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Mathews gives Sri Lanka unassailable 2-0 lead over Afghanistan in T20 series
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment