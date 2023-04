IWL 2023 schedule: Full list of fixtures, dates, match timings, venues

The Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2023 season will begin on Wednesday, April 26. The whole tournament will be held in Ahmedabad across two venues - TransStadia and Shahibaug Police Stadium.

Four matches will be held every day, with two kicking off at 8 AM IST and the other two at 4:30 PM IST.

INDIAN WOMEN’S LEAGUE 2023 FULL SCHEDULE

April 26

East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala, 4:30 PM, Shahibaug Police Stadium

Misaka United vs Mata Rukmani Football Club, 8:00 AM, Transstadia

Kahaani Football Club vs Mumbai Knights FC, 4:30 PM, Transstadia

Sports Odisha vs HOPS Football Club, 8:00 AM, Shahibaug Police Stadium

April 27

Lords FA Kochi YMAA vs Celtic Queens, 8:00 AM, Shahibaug Police Stadium

Churchill Brothers vs Sethu, 4:30 PM, Shahibaug Police Stadium

Central Reserve Police Force Football Club vs Odisha FC, 4:30 PM, Transstadia

Eastern Sporting Union vs Kickstart FC Karnataka, 8:00 AM, Transstadia

April 29

HOPS FC vs Misaka United, 8:00 AM, Transstadia

Gokulam Kerala vs Sports Odisha, 4:30 PM, Transstadia

East Bengal vs Kahaani, 4:30 PM, Shahibaug Police Stadium

Mumbai Knights vs Mata Rukmani, 8:00 AM, Shahibaug Police Stadium

April 30

Sethu vs Lords, 4:30 PM, Transstadia

Odisha vs Kickstart, 8:00 AM, Shahibaug Police Stadium

Churchill Brothers vs CRPF, 4:30 PM, Shahibaug Police Stadium

Celtic Queens vs Eastern Sporting Union, 8:00 AM, Transstadia

May 2

Mata Rukmani vs East Bengal, 4:30 PM, Transstadia

HOPS vs Gokulam Kerala, 8:00 AM, Shahibaug Police Stadium

Misaka United vs Mumbai Knights, 8:00 AM, Transstadia

Sports Odisha vs Kahaani, 4:30 PM, Shahibaug Police Stadium

May 3

Kickstart vs Churchill Brothers, 4:30 PM, Transstadia

Lords FA vs CPRF, 4:30 PM, Shahibaug Police Stadium

Celtic Queens vs Sethu, 8:00 AM, Shahibaug Police Stadium

Eastern Union vs Odisha, 8:00 AM, Transstadia

May 4

East Bengal vs Mumbai Knights, 8:00 AM, Shahibaug Police Stadium

Gokulam Kerala vs Misaka United, 8:00 AM, Transstadia

Kahaani vs HOPS, 4:30 PM, Transstadia

Sports Odisha vs Mata Rukmani, 4:30 PM, Shahibaug Police Stadium

May 5

Churchill Brothers vs Odisha, 8:00 AM, Shahibaug Police Stadium

Sethu vs Eastern Sporting Union, 8:00 AM, Transstadia

CRPF vs Celtic Queens, 4.30 PM, Transstadia

Lords FA vs Kickstart, 4.30 PM, Shahibaug Police Stadium

May 6

Misaka United vs East Bengal, 8:00 AM, Transstadia

Gokulam Kerala vs Kahaani, 8:00 AM, Shahibaug Police Stadium

HOPS vs Mata Rukmani, 4.30 PM, Shahibaug Police Stadium

Mumbai Knights vs Sports Odisha, 4.30 PM, Transstadia

May 7

Sethu vs CRPF, 8:00 AM, Shahibaug Police Stadium

Eastern Sporting Union vs Churchill Brothers, 8:00 AM, Transstadia

Odisha vs Lords FA, 4.30 PM, Transstadia

Celtic Queens vs Kickstart, 4.30 PM, Shahibaug Police Stadium

May 9

Kahaani vs Misaka United, 8:00 AM, Transstadia

Sports Odisha vs East Bengal, 8:00 AM, Shahibaug Police Stadium

HOPS vs Mumbai Knights, 4.30 PM, Shahibaug Police Stadium

Mata Rukmani vs Gokulam Kerala, 4.30 PM, Transstadia

May 10

CRPF vs Eastern Union, 8:00 AM, Transstadia

Lords FA vs Churchill Brothers, 8:00 AM, Shahibaug Police Stadium

Kickstart vs Sethu, 4.30 PM, Transstadia

Celtic Queens vs Odisha, 4.30 PM, Shahibaug Police Stadium

May 12

Misaka United vs Sports Odisha, 8:00 AM, Transstadia

Kahaani vs Mata Rukmani, 8:00 AM, Shahibaug Police Stadium

Gokulam Kerala vs Mumbai Knights, 4.30 PM, Shahibaug Police Stadium

East Bengal vs HOPS, 4.30 PM, Transstadia

May 13

CRPF vs Kickstart, 8:00 AM, Shahibaug Police Stadium

Eastern Sporting Union vs Lords FA, 8:00 AM, Transstadia

Sethu vs Odisha, 4.30 PM, Shahibaug Police Stadium

Churchill Brothers vs Celtic Queen, 4.30 PM, Transstadia