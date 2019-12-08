Football Football Jamie Vardy becomes first player to score in eight straight PL games since ... Jamie Vardy! Leicester City's Jamie Vardy has now scored in eight successive Premier League games, having also been the last man to achieve the feat. Christopher Devine 08 December, 2019 20:38 IST Jamie Vardy celebrates his goal against Aston Villa. - Getty Images Christopher Devine 08 December, 2019 20:38 IST Jamie Vardy's stunning streak continued on Sunday as he became the first player to score in eight consecutive Premier League games since he previously achieved the feat himself in 2015.Vardy claimed goals in a record-breaking 11 consecutive matches during Leicester City's remarkable title-winning campaign and is now threatening to improve on that landmark.He was on target after 20 minutes at Aston Villa in Leicester's latest game, boosting the Foxes' chances of recording an eighth successive Premier League win and closing back to within eight points of leaders Liverpool.Vardy has been the English top flight's most prolific forward since Brendan Rodgers' first game in charge of Leicester on March 3, scoring 24 league goals in that time, seven more than any other player. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos