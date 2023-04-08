Jamshedpur FC announces its Super Cup 2023 squad

Jamshedpur FC announced its squad for the Super Cup 2023 tournament on Saturday.

The Men of Steel have been placed in Group C of the tournament alongside Indian Super League (ISL) champion ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa and I-League side Gokulam Kerala and will play their group matches in Kozhikode, Kerala. The EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode will play host to all the matches of Jamshedpur FC.

JFC will play its first match against FC Goa on April 10, while ATK Mohun Bagan plays the Men of Steel on April 14. The group stage matches conclude with a clash against Gokulam Kerala on April 18.