Jamshedpur FC announces its Super Cup 2023 squad

JFC will play its first group stage match against FC Goa on April 10, then ATK Mohun Bagan on April 14 and conclude with Gokulam Kerala on April 18.

Team Sportstar
08 April, 2023 22:21 IST
The Men of Steel have been placed in Group C of the tournament alongside Indian Super League (ISL) champion ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa and I-League side Gokulam Kerala.

Jamshedpur FC announced its squad for the Super Cup 2023 tournament on Saturday.

The Men of Steel have been placed in Group C of the tournament alongside Indian Super League (ISL) champion ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa and I-League side Gokulam Kerala and will play their group matches in Kozhikode, Kerala. The EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode will play host to all the matches of Jamshedpur FC.

JFC will play its first match against FC Goa on April 10, while ATK Mohun Bagan plays the Men of Steel on April 14. The group stage matches conclude with a clash against Gokulam Kerala on April 18.

Jamshedpur FC full squad for Super Cup 2023
Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Vishal Yadav, Rakshit Dagar, Ayush Jena
Defenders: Laldinpuia Pachau, Ricky Lallawmawma, Dylan Fox, Eli Sabia, Muhammad Uvais, Pratik Chaudhari, Laldinliana Renthlei
Midfielders: Jitendra Singh, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Pronay Halder, Germanpreet Singh, Rafael Crivellaro
Forwards: Boris Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Harry Sawyer, Ishan Pandita, Komal Thatal, Farukh Choudhary, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chima Chukwu

