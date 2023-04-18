Football

Super Cup: Jamshedpur FC beats Gokulam Kerala FC 3-2 to enter semifinals with perfect winning record

Super Cup 2023: Jamshedpur boss Aidy Boothroyd chose a new-look team for this one with most regular starters being rested for the semifinals against Bengaluru FC.

P. K. Ajith Kumar
KOZHIKODE 18 April, 2023 19:42 IST
Harry Sawyer scored his third goal in as many matches for Jamshedpur FC on Tuesday, this time against Gokulam Kerala.

Harry Sawyer scored his third goal in as many matches for Jamshedpur FC on Tuesday, this time against Gokulam Kerala.

It may have been an inconsequential match, but Jamshedpur FC and Gokulam Kerala produced five goals and some exciting football in the Super Cup here on Tuesday.

Jamshedpur, which had already qualified for the semifinal by topping Group C with a game in hand, won 3-2.

Jamshedpur coach Aidy Boothroyd had made so many changes to his eleven that it looked almost irrecognisable from the one that defeated ATK Mohun Bagan 3-0 in the last match. He must be pleased with the way his boys performed against the I-League side that was playing on its home ground.

It was Gokulam that scored first, though. Samuel Konney scored the first of his two goals in the 33rd minute, off a pass into the box from the impressive K. Sourav, who beat the Jamshedpur defence with his speed and skills. But seven minutes later, Harry Sawyer equalised with his third goal in as many games, off a defence-splitting ball from Germanpreet Singh.

In the second half, Farrukh Choudhary put Jamshedpur ahead, off a long cross from Sawyer, but the home side drew level, as Konney scored off a deflection after a fine 1-2 between V.S. Sreekuttan and Vikas Saini. But seven minutes later, Ishan Pandita struck decisively for Jamshedpur, finishing off an assist by Ritwik Das.

Results:
Jamshedpur FC 3 (Harry Sawyer 40, Farrukh Choudhary 59, Ishan Pandita 69) bt Gokulam Kerala 2 (Samuel Konney 33 & 62).

Follow Us