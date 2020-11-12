Football Football Cillessen has surgery on ruptured thigh, out for four months Valencia's statement said the operation was a success and the keeper, 31, would remain in hospital until Friday. Reuters 12 November, 2020 22:12 IST Jasper Cillessen is expected to be on the sidelines for four months. - Reuters Photo Reuters 12 November, 2020 22:12 IST Valencia and Netherlands goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has undergone surgery on a ruptured thigh muscle, the La Liga club said on Thursday.Valencia's statement said the operation was a success and the keeper, 31, would remain in hospital until Friday.The club did not state for how long he would be out but Spanish media reports said he would be on the sidelines for four months, meaning he is likely to make it back in time to play for his country in the rescheduled European Championship.Former Ajax Amsterdam and Barcelona keeper Cillessen, who has been second choice behind Jaume Domenech this campaign for Valencia, sustained the injury in last Friday's training session. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos