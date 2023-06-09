Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chicharito set for right knee surgery says MLS Galaxy

Hernandez, Mexico’s all-time goals leader, suffered a torn right anterior cruciate ligament during the Galaxy’s 3-2 loss to Real Salt Lake on Wednesday in the US Open Cup quarterfinals.

Published : Jun 09, 2023 23:13 IST , Los Angeles - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE - Hernandez has 38 goals in 74 MLS matches for the Galaxy, including one in nine appearances this season.
FILE - Hernandez has 38 goals in 74 MLS matches for the Galaxy, including one in nine appearances this season. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - Hernandez has 38 goals in 74 MLS matches for the Galaxy, including one in nine appearances this season. | Photo Credit: AP

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, who helped Manchester United capture a pair of Premier League titles, will require right knee surgery and be sidelined indefinitely, the Los Angeles Galaxy announced Friday.

Hernandez, Mexico’s all-time goals leader, suffered a torn right anterior cruciate ligament during the Galaxy’s 3-2 loss to Real Salt Lake on Wednesday in the US Open Cup quarterfinals.

ALSO READ
Inter’s Martinez living the dream as he seeks Champions League and World Cup double

The 35-year-old forward will undergo surgery on a date to be determined to begin the rehabilitation process.

Hernandez debuted with Guadalajara in 2006 and joined Manchester United in 2010, boosting the club’s English title runs in 2011 and 2013 as well as helping them reach the 2011 Champions League final.

Later stops included Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham United and Sevilla before he joined the Galaxy in 2020.

Hernandez has 38 goals in 74 MLS matches for the Galaxy, including one in nine appearances this season.

Related Topics

Javier Hernandez /

Manchester United /

LA Galaxy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chicharito set for right knee surgery says MLS Galaxy
    AFP
  2. Inter’s Martinez living the dream as he seeks Champions League and World Cup double
    Reuters
  3. Everton trio leave club, Coleman and Davies offered new contracts
    Reuters
  4. WTC Final HIGHLIGHTS, IND vs AUS Day 3: Australia 123/4 (44 overs); Labuschagne, Green extend lead to 296 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Rahane, Shardul fifties help India stay in hunt on Day 3
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Chicharito set for right knee surgery says MLS Galaxy
    AFP
  2. Inter’s Martinez living the dream as he seeks Champions League and World Cup double
    Reuters
  3. Everton trio leave club, Coleman and Davies offered new contracts
    Reuters
  4. Former players much more likely to have neurodegenerative diseases - FA study
    Reuters
  5. Inter will fight to write a page in football history, says Inzaghi
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chicharito set for right knee surgery says MLS Galaxy
    AFP
  2. Inter’s Martinez living the dream as he seeks Champions League and World Cup double
    Reuters
  3. Everton trio leave club, Coleman and Davies offered new contracts
    Reuters
  4. WTC Final HIGHLIGHTS, IND vs AUS Day 3: Australia 123/4 (44 overs); Labuschagne, Green extend lead to 296 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Rahane, Shardul fifties help India stay in hunt on Day 3
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment