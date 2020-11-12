Football Football Liverpool's Gomez out for 'significant part' of season after knee surgery Joe Gomez sustained the injury during a training session on Wednesday and was withdrawn from the England squad before Thursday's friendly against Ireland. Reuters Liverpool 12 November, 2020 19:29 IST Joe Gomez has undergone surgery to repair a tendon in his left knee. - Getty Images Reuters Liverpool 12 November, 2020 19:29 IST Liverpool defender Joe Gomez will miss a “significant part” of the rest of the season after having undergone a surgery on his left knee, the Premier League champion said on Thursday.Gomez sustained the injury during a training session with England on Wednesday and was withdrawn from the squad before Thursday's friendly against Ireland.Liverpool said in a statement that Gomez had undergone surgery to repair a tendon in his left knee, with “no damage to any other associated knee ligaments”.READ | Southgate confirms Joe Gomez injury, hits out at schedule “The operation to correct the damage, which took place in London on Thursday morning, was a success and the 23-year-old will make a full recovery,” the club added.“No time scale is being placed upon his return, though the issue is likely to rule him out for a significant part of the remainder of 2020-21.”Gomez's injury is a massive blow to manager Jurgen Klopp whose side is already without key centre-back Virgil van Dijk because of a season-ending knee injury.Liverpool, third in the standings with 17 points from eight games, hosts second-placed Leicester City on November 21 after the international break. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos