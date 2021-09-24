Willock, Lascelles add to Newcastle injury woes

Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock will miss its clash with Watford this weekend due to a toe injury, while skipper Jamaal Lascelles faces two weeks out with a thigh problem, manager Steve Bruce said on Friday.

The duo joins Callum Wilson, Paul Dummett, Freddie Woodman and Jonjo Shelvey on the injured list, leaving Newcastle -- which is chasing its first win of the season -- with selection issues ahead of its match at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

READ: Villa winger Bailey faces spell out with thigh strain

"Willock's injury was a complete fluke. He kicked the ground and damaged his toe. He'll not make this week and it'll be touch and go for next week as well," Bruce told reporters.

"Lascelles' is a muscle injury. He tried yesterday but it was no good so it'll be a couple of weeks. Look, you have a squad of 25 but when six are out it's not that great is it? It's how we adapt to it and get on with it," he added.

Newcastle is 18th on the table with two points after five games while Watford is 11th with six points and seeking its third win of the season.