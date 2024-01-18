MagazineBuy Print

Jordan Henderson set to move to Dutch club Ajax in blow to Saudi Pro league

The 33-year-old Henderson’s transfer is seen as a move to consolidate his place in the England squad ahead of the European Championship in Germany starting in June.

Published : Jan 18, 2024 22:31 IST , Amsterdam - 2 MINS READ

FILE PHOTO - England’s Jordan Henderson applauds at the end of the Euro 2024 group C qualifying match between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London.
FILE PHOTO - England’s Jordan Henderson applauds at the end of the Euro 2024 group C qualifying match between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO - England’s Jordan Henderson applauds at the end of the Euro 2024 group C qualifying match between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London. | Photo Credit: AP

England international Jordan Henderson arrived in Amsterdam on Thursday amid reports he was about to sign a deal with struggling Dutch powerhouse Ajax to end his troubled six-month spell in the Saudi Pro League.

Henderson was pictured in the Dutch city by British broadcaster Sky Sports, which said he met with Ajax representatives and would be signing a 2 1/2-year contract after taking a medical examination.

The 33-year-old Henderson’s transfer is seen as a move to consolidate his place in the England squad ahead of the European Championship in Germany starting in June. But it also is a blow for the Saudi league, whose cashed-up clubs have signed a slew of big-name stars, most notably Cristiano Ronaldo.

ALSO READ: Sancho in ‘outstanding’ shape despite lay-off, says Dortmund’s Terzic

Henderson signed in July for Al-Ettifaq where he joined another former Liverpool captain in Steven Gerrard, who manages the team. The move sparked a fierce backlash from the LGBTQ+ community.

Henderson had previously signaled his support for inclusivity by wearing rainbow-colored laces as part of an initiative by LGBTQ+ campaign group Stonewall.

Henderson, who has made 81 appearances for England, struggled to lift his team in Saudi Arabia. Al-Ettifaq currently is in eighth place in the Saudi Pro League.

Ajax, a four-time European champion, has struggled this season just to remain competitive with Dutch teams. Ajax is heading back toward the upper reaches of the Dutch top flight after a disastrous start to the season that saw the club part company with coach Maurice Steijn after just winning just one of its first seven games of the season.

