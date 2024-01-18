MagazineBuy Print

Sancho in ‘outstanding’ shape despite lay-off, says Dortmund’s Terzic

Sancho was benched by Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag in August for disciplinary reasons and had not played or trained with the first team since.

Published : Jan 18, 2024 18:16 IST , Berlin - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund applauds the fans after the Bundesliga match between SV Darmstadt 98 and Borussia Dortmund at Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor on January 13, 2024 in Darmstadt, Germany.
Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund applauds the fans after the Bundesliga match between SV Darmstadt 98 and Borussia Dortmund at Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor on January 13, 2024 in Darmstadt, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund applauds the fans after the Bundesliga match between SV Darmstadt 98 and Borussia Dortmund at Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor on January 13, 2024 in Darmstadt, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic on Thursday said returned English winger Jadon Sancho was in “outstanding” condition despite having not played since August.

Sancho was benched by Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag in August for disciplinary reasons and had not played or trained with the first team since.

The 23-year-old, who returned to the club he represented from 2017 to 2021 in January, came off the bench on Saturday to assist a goal for Marco Reus in a 3-0 away win over Darmstadt.

Speaking before Dortmund’s away clash with Cologne on Saturday, Terzic said tests showed both Sancho and Ian Maatsen, who also arrived on a six-month loan from Chelsea, were in top form.

“It’s true that Jadon arrived here in good condition, yet we also know how the past few weeks and months have gone for him -- and thank god he wasn’t injured (against Darmstadt).

“We’re happy about every training session, and he’s happy to be back on the pitch, and he’s done well this week.

“We tested him and Ian again on Tuesday to get their results, and they were both outstanding -- and we’re happy about that.”

Terzic, however, refused to be drawn on whether Sancho, who scored 50 goals and laid on 64 assists in 138 matches in his first spell with Dortmund, would be in the starting lineup.

Dortmund sits in fifth place, three points behind fourth-placed RB Leipzig.

Terzic said veterans Mats Hummels and Marco Reus were doubtful for Saturday’s clash against Cologne, which sits second-last having won just two matches all season.

“They are unpleasant, especially at home,” Terzic said.

“We know ourselves how difficult it has been to win there recently”.

Dortmund has won just two of its past eight matches away against Cologne.

