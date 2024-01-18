French police searches finance ministry tax offices over Neymar’s transfer

French police have searched the Finance Ministry’s tax administration offices over allegations of favourable treatment granted to football club Paris-Saint-Germain over the transfer of Brazilian star Neymar, a source close to the investigation said.

The source, who confirmed earlier reports of the raid by news outlet Mediapart, added that the raid was part of a bigger investigation.

Mediapart had reported earlier that the suspected favourable tax treatment was given to the club as part of Neymar’s 2017 transfer from Barcelona to PSG.

The Economics and Finance Ministry declined to comment. Paris-Saint-Germain did not immediately respond to a request for comment.