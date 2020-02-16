Football Football Jordi Alba doubtful for Clasico after groin injury Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba looks set to be a doubt for the Clasico on March 1 after he sustained a groin injury against Getafe. Patric Ridge 16 February, 2020 00:52 IST Jordi Alba went off injured against Getafe. - Getty Images Patric Ridge 16 February, 2020 00:52 IST Jordi Alba appears to be an injury doubt for Barcelona's clash with Real Madrid on March 1 after sustaining a groin problem in the win over Getafe.Alba - who has endured an injury-hit campaign - went off 22 minutes into Saturday's match at Camp Nou.He was replaced by Junior Firpo, who played a key part in teeing up Sergi Roberto's strike - a goal which ultimately proved to be the winner for Barca, who had to hold off a second-half fightback from the visitors.READ | Barcelona sneaks past gritty Getafe as Griezmann shinesBarca confirmed during the match that Alba had suffered a problem to his right adductor, with tests subsequently confirming the injury.It is not yet clear how long the 30-year-old will be sidelined for, but it seems his participation in both the Champions League last-16 tie with Napoli and the Clasico are in doubt.The victory took Quique Setien's side - temporarily at least - level on points with Madrid at the top of La Liga, with Zinedine Zidane's side not in action until Sunday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos