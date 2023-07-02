Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal reappoint Jorge Jesus as coach

Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal has reappointed Portuguese Jorge Jesus as its coach on a one-year deal, the Saudi Pro League club said on Saturday.
Former Benfica manager Jesus, who arrived in Riyadh from Turkey’s Fenerbahce, previously managed Al-Hilal in 2018-19 when he led them to a Saudi Super Cup win over rival Al-Ittihad in his first game in charge.
In the 2022-23 season, he won the Turkish Cup, leading Fenerbahce to its first trophy in nine years. It finished second in the Turkish Super League.
The 68-year-old has replaced Ramon Diaz who said goodbye to the Al-Hilal players in mid-May before travelling to Argentina for personal reasons. His contract was set to expire at the end of the season.
Al-Hilal finished third in the 2022-23 league standings behind champion Al-Ittihad and runner-up Al-Nassr.
It signed Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea on Sunday until 2026 after Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves joined the club from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a three-year deal for a reported 55 million euros ($60.01 million).
