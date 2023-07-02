MagazineBuy Print

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal reappoint Jorge Jesus as coach

Published : Jul 02, 2023 09:36 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Fenerbahce coach Jorge Jesus during Europa League match against Sevilla in Ulker Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul on March 16, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Fenerbahce coach Jorge Jesus during Europa League match against Sevilla in Ulker Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul on March 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Fenerbahce coach Jorge Jesus during Europa League match against Sevilla in Ulker Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul on March 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal has reappointed Portuguese Jorge Jesus as its coach on a one-year deal, the Saudi Pro League club said on Saturday.

Former Benfica manager Jesus, who arrived in Riyadh from Turkey’s Fenerbahce, previously managed Al-Hilal in 2018-19 when he led them to a Saudi Super Cup win over rival Al-Ittihad in his first game in charge.

In the 2022-23 season, he won the Turkish Cup, leading Fenerbahce to its first trophy in nine years. It finished second in the Turkish Super League.

The 68-year-old has replaced Ramon Diaz who said goodbye to the Al-Hilal players in mid-May before travelling to Argentina for personal reasons. His contract was set to expire at the end of the season.

Al-Hilal finished third in the 2022-23 league standings behind champion Al-Ittihad and runner-up Al-Nassr.

It signed Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea on Sunday until 2026 after Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves joined the club from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a three-year deal for a reported 55 million euros ($60.01 million).

  Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal reappoint Jorge Jesus as coach
