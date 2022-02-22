Football Football Mourinho handed two-game touchline ban AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho has been handed a two-game touchline ban after he was sent off during his side's 2-2 draw with Hellas Verona. Reuters 22 February, 2022 22:30 IST Mourinho was sent off in the final stages of Saturday's game at the Stadio Olimpico for remonstrating with referee Luca Pairetto, before kicking a ball into the stands. - REUTERS Reuters 22 February, 2022 22:30 IST AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho has been handed a two-game touchline ban after he was sent off during his side's 2-2 draw with Hellas Verona, a Serie A sports judge said on Tuesday.Mourinho was sent off in the final stages of Saturday's game at the Stadio Olimpico for remonstrating with referee Luca Pairetto, before kicking a ball into the stands.The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said Mourinho "made serious allegations" against the referee, and entered the pitch "with a threatening attitude, blatantly disputing the refereeing decision".ALSO READ: Kane has to play for Spurs even on one leg: ConteMourinho made a telephone gesture towards Pairetto, which Italian media reported was in reference to his father Pierluigi, who was involved in the Italian match-fixing scandal of 2006.The Portuguese coach, who left the stadium without stopping for post-match media duties following his side's draw, has also been fined 20,000 Euros ($23,000).Roma is eighth in Serie A after three straight draws. Mourinho will not be in the dugout for its trip to Spezia and the home match against Atalanta. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :