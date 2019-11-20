Football Football Mourinho signs for Spurs: Jose raids Lille for two coaches Jose Mourinho will be supported by Joao Sacramento and Nuno Santos at Tottenham after the Premier League club agreed a deal with Lille. Ben Spratt 20 November, 2019 21:46 IST New Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho. - Getty Images Ben Spratt 20 November, 2019 21:46 IST Tottenham has agreed a deal with Lille to bring in coaches Joao Sacramento and Nuno Santos to work with Jose Mourinho. Former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Mourinho was appointed Spurs' new head coach on Wednesday following Mauricio Pochettino's departure the previous day. Spurs moved quickly to begin securing the desired backroom setup for its new coach, as Lille confirmed the departure of Sacramento and Santos. Tottenham has reportedly paid £3million for the duo, with Sacramento expected to become Mourinho's assistant. Santos joins as goalkeeping coach. "To Joao Sacramento and Nuno Santos, LOSC wish all the success in this new project," a Lille statement read. ESPN report Spurs may yet return to Lille for sporting director Luis Campos, who previously worked with Mourinho at Real Madrid. Pochettino's time at Tottenham saw numerous reports of tensions between the manager and chairman Daniel Levy over transfers. The arrival of Campos as sporting director would seemingly act as a buffer, and Mourinho is said to have funds to make signings in January. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos